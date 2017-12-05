Anthony Rapp Says He's 'Gratified' by Response to Kevin Spacey Allegations

Actor Anthony Rapp says he is “gratified” by the responses he has received in the wake of his sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey.

“I’ve been very surprised by it all,” the Broadway star told ET at Monday’s One Night With the Stars charity concert for women and children battling cancer. “I've been very gratified by the response I've gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue.”

The 46-year-old Star Trek: Discovery star took to Twitter on Monday after it was announced that Spacey's Netflix series, House of Cards, will soon resume filming its sixth and final season without its lead actor -- having been halted after Rapp went public with his allegations that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old.

“It was important to me that the ripple effects of everything that's gone on don't negatively affect too many people,” Rapp said, explaining why he wanted to wish the show's cast and crew the best as they continue forward. “So, I'm really happy that the people that work on House of Cards are continuing to get to do that work.”

As he moves on from the media storm surrounding his allegations, Rapp is now looking forward to a major tick on his bucket list over the holidays.

“I'm going on a safari with my boyfriend,” he said. “We're going to be in Africa, in Tanzania, on a safari, which is sort of a lifelong dream and it's just worked out that it's over the holidays.”

Rapp also opened up about why Monday's charity concert, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, was so important to him.

“My mom died of cancer,” he explained. “Anything that helps make the people who are facing that battle easier in some way, [or] brings comfort, is very meaningful to me.”

