Anthony Rapp and Fiancé Ken Ithipol Welcome Baby Boy

Anthony Rapp (R) and Ken Ithipol

Anthony Rapp, the out actor who debuted on Broadway in 1981 in The Little Prince and the Aviator, now welcomes a little prince of his own, along with his fiancé, certified professional coach, social researcher, and yoga instructor Ken Ithipol.

Their son is named Rai, pronounced – as Rapp explained – like “chai.”

“Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful,” Rapp, 51, wrote in an Instagram post. “We love him very much.”

The Broadway and Star Trek: Discovery star Rapp, who also originated the character of Mark Cohen in the off-Broadway and the Broadway versions of the musical Rent, and Ithipol began dating in 2016 after Ithipol saw Rapp perform in Los Angeles.

Rapp proposed in 2019, and the pair got engaged again when Ithipol proposed to Rapp, or as he tweeted, “So this happened. Yes, we are already engaged, but I had proposed to Ken. This time, in the most incredible setting imaginable — Boynton Canyon in Sedona — he proposed to me. I was blown away and of course I said yes. I feel so lucky.”

On Tuesday morning, Rapp tweeted appreciation for the outpouring of support the family has had since yesterday.

“There have been far too many messages from folks offering congratulations & loving kindness in the wake of yesterday’s announcement for me to be able to respond to everyone. But thank you!!! It’s already been an incredible journey, & it’s only the very beginning…” Rapp wrote.

Last month, Rapp announced that his Off-Broadway rock musical adaptation of his 2006 memoir Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent would premier early next year at New World Stages.