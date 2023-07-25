Anthony Mackie talks about the TV adaption of ‘Twisted Metal,’ working with Harrison Ford

Actor Anthony Mackie talks with Yahoo Entertainment’s Ethan Alter about working on the new post-apocalyptic live-action comedy TV adaption of the video game “Twisted Metal” on Peacock and working with actor Harrison Ford in Marvel’s upcoming fourth “Captain America” film.

ETHAN ALTER: For a while there, it was hard to-- for Hollywood to adapt video games. Now we've had "The Last of Us," which did it well, and now "Twisted Metal." What-- having done this now, what do you think the secret is to getting video games right on screen?

ANTHONY MACKIE: You know, I think it's taking the game because what we did-- and I think what worked really well about this show-- is, we took the game and used the game as a guideline. So we kind of strung through all of the things from the game, but we weaved around them in a way to where all the things from the game are plot points in the show. So it takes you from point A to point B to point C, and all the game is in between those points.

ETHAN ALTER: And I've read that there was-- it was definitely not always the easiest production. I think the showrunners were saying there was a lot of extreme heat while you were shooting in Louisiana and like--

ANTHONY MACKIE: Oh, yeah.

ETHAN ALTER: [INAUDIBLE] What was the hardest day for you? Was there one day in particular that was really tough?

ANTHONY MACKIE: The hardest day was probably the day we were out getting tased outside the car, and we had to lay on these rocks. And it was so hot. The rocks were just like boiling. So we're standing there. If you watch it, every piece of my body that's not covered is off the ground. So I'm supposed to be tased, but I'm like covered up to stay off the rocks.

ETHAN ALTER: Were there any vehicle mishaps? Like times where you accidentally almost hit someone or like anything like that in terms of the driving stuff.

ANTHONY MACKIE: Oh, no. We had-- I mean, as far as my car, Evelyn, we had four of them. And we never knew which one was going to work and which one wasn't going to work. One of them was a little bit souped up, a little bit more souped up than the other one. One of them just, it would conk out whenever you would go into a reverse. Like, it wouldn't reverse. So if you went somewhere, you had to go all the way back around. And so it was just all of them had some kind of quirk with them. So we had some-- we had a great car team. We had a group of guys. We had a whole mechanic warehouse on set every day. My man, Ty, every day working on these cars.

ETHAN ALTER: How do you think your Marvel co-star, Harrison Ford, would fare in a car in "Twisted Metal"? Would he be--

ANTHONY MACKIE: You know what? I would say, before I met him, I would like, he would never make it. But I could definitely see Harrison Ford with some shades on, hanging out in a ripped up, old, twisted metal car.

ETHAN ALTER: Well, he knows he can fly planes, right? So yeah, it feels like he should be able to pilot a car as well.

ANTHONY MACKIE: Sky's the limit.

ETHAN ALTER: [LAUGHS] What was it like just getting to work with him? Obviously, he's a Hollywood legend, but just having that experience working with him.

ANTHONY MACKIE: You know what? It was great. It was-- he was very nice, very cordial. He wasn't one of those dudes where he'd come to set, and he was like, nobody tells me anything. I'm Harrison Ford. It was like, nah. He was really interesting and open with the crew and the rest of the guys. And everybody just got to chill. And, you know, Harrison really just made everybody feel comfortable.

ETHAN ALTER: Yeah, absolutely. Did you laugh when he got asked about red Hulk and got all confused, like what that was, that whole thing recently?

ANTHONY MACKIE: That was good. That was good. I think both of-- I mean, I don't know. I was like, I don't know. I don't know how or what. I'm waiting to see if Red Hawk's going to show up.

[LAUGHTER]

ETHAN ALTER: There we go. No one knows. No one knows what's happening.