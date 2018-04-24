Don't hold your breath for a Falcon solo film: Anthony Mackie has different post-'Avengers' plans

Beyond this week’s super-ensemble Avengers: Infinity War, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to expand, with more standalone adventures on tap for Ant-Man (and the Wasp) and Spider-Man, and an introduction to Captain Marvel.

The man behind Falcon, though, is in no rush to see his winged wiseacre get his own movie.

“I have my eyes set on a few other things,” Anthony Mackie told Yahoo Entertainment (watch above) at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday, where he was promoting his upcoming thriller Miss Bala before hopping on jet back to Los Angeles for the Infinity War premiere.

“Doing Avengers movies gives me the opportunity to do little passion projects like this,” Mackie said of Bala, a remake of the 2011 Mexican film that now stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as an ordinary woman thrust into a world of crime after witnessing a horrific crime at a nightclub. “I enjoy it. I love the idea of working with actors, so I’m excited about the opportunities that come from doing Avengers 3 and 4.”

Mackie, 39, has indeed stayed busy outside of the MCU, most recently appearing the Kathryn Bigelow-directed police brutality drama Detroit.

Considering Falcon (aka Sam Wilson) assumes the role of Captain America in a buzzed-about comic released in 2014, there has been speculation in recent years that Mackie might also someday replace Chris Evans as one of the main faces of the film franchise.

If that’s Marvel’s plan, though, Mackie is showing his best poker face in Vegas.

