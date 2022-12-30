Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years of sobriety: 'I have found a life where no one bullies me'

Anthony Hopkins reflects on his sobriety journey ahead of his 85th birthday. (Photo: Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anthony Hopkins celebrated a big milestone on Thursday as marked 47 years of sobriety. The Oscar-winning actor reflected on his battle with alcoholism in an inspiring video message and urged people to seek help if they are struggling. Hopkins, who turns 85 on Saturday, said getting sober saved his life.

"I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," the acclaimed actor began. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there — I know there are people struggling. In this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied, I say... Be kind to yourself. Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people, if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life."

Hopkins continued, "Forty seven years ago I was in a desperate situation, in despair and probably not long to live. I just had to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. I didn't realize that it was a kind of condition — mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism, or addiction. I'm not an expert on drugs, I'm not an expert on anything. I know nothing. Except I have found a life where no one bullies me."

The Silence of the Lambs star previously acknowledged he was "very difficult to work with" early in his career because he "was usually hungover." He encouraged his young followers to "be proud of yourself."

"Don't let yourself be put down. Depression is part of being alive, sometimes as is anxiety. Life is tough. But if you need help with any addiction or problem, talk to someone. Talk to someone you respect, whether it's a counselor or to go to a 12-step program," Hopkins continued. "It doesn't cost a thing, but it will give you a whole new life."

Hopkins noted he's no "do-gooder" but rather "an old sinner, like everyone."

Story continues

"So wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the Two Popes star added. "Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do. Don't let anyone put you down. If you're gonna be angry, be angry at them... Celebrate yourself."

Many of Hopkins's famous followers commented on the video.

"Well said!" wrote Hugh Jackman.

"Thank you Sir... you are shining beacon of light, you inspire me on my journey in recovery," said Naomi Campbell. The supermodel has been open about her struggles with addiction.

"My love to you," added Alec Baldwin.

MORE: See Anthony Hopkins's inspiring message