UPDATE: Producer Gary Goddard Denies Anthony Edwards’ Allegation of Molestation

UPDATED: Actor Anthony Edwards has opened up about allegedly being molested by Gary Goddard, a writer and producer (“Masters of the Universe”), and the founder and CEO of entertainment design firm The Goddard Group. Goddard, through a spokesman, has “unequivocally” denied Edwards’ allegations.

In a detailed post on Medium, he described meeting Goddard when he was 12 and at a vulnerable time in his life, given his father’s mental health issues.

“My vulnerability was exploited,” the “ER” alum wrote. “I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.”

Edwards wrote that as an adult, he ran into Goddard at an airport, “and was able to express my outrage at what he had done,” Edwards wrote. “He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help.”

But he became “enraged” again several years ago when news reports surfaced with fresh accusations of alleged sexual abuse. Goddard was caught up in the 2014 sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Michael Egan III against Bryan Singer and several other Hollywood execs. The suit was ultimately dismissed.

Egan had sued Goddard, Garth Ancier, TV exec David Neuman, and “X-Men” director Singer, claiming intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, and invasion of privacy by unreasonable intrusion.

A spokesman for Goddard called Edwards’ story “false allegations.”

“Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago,” said spokesman Sam Singer. “Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf. Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations. The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment. The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.”

Representatives for Edwards declined to comment.

Read Edwards’ full post below:

When I was 14 years old, my mother opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard — who was my mentor, teacher and friend — being a pedophile. I denied it through tears of complete panic. To face that truth was not an option as my sense of self was completely enmeshed in my gang of five friends who were all led by this sick father figure. I met Goddard when I was 12, and he quickly became a dominant force in my life. He taught me about the value of acting, respect for friendship, and the importance of studying. Pedophiles prey on the weak. My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.

Why? One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible — as if it is somehow their fault. With their sick form of control, abusers exploit a child’s natural desire to bond. The victims are required to play by the abuser’s rules, or else they are “out” — banished from the only world they know. Abusers are successful when they keep control of that little world — a world that is based on fear. The use of fear to control and manipulate can be both obvious and subtle. Abusers will often use the word “love” to define their horrific actions, which constitutes a total betrayal of trust. The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable. Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me. For far too many years, I held onto the idea that love was conditional — and so I would look for someone or something other than my higher self to define those conditions and requirements for me.