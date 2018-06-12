Anthony Bourdain Was So 'Lovestruck' with Asia Argento His Friends Were Concerned

Before his shocking death, Anthony Bourdain was a man in love.

The Parts Unknown host had been dating Asia Argento, an Italian actress who is also prominent in the #metoo movement, for more than a year.

A friend of the actor, who had spent time with Bourdain recently, tells PEOPLE the chef “was madly in love with Asia” before his death by suicide last week.

“Like a teenage boy just absolutely lovestruck,” the insider tells PEOPLE of Bourdain’s feelings for Argento. “He would have done anything for her, and that was a little red flag for some of his friends.”

The source explains Bourdain’s feelings were all-encompassing, saying, “Like, he was crazy in love with her, crazy being the keyword.”

“That being said, none in our circle of friends knew he was struggling in any life-or-death way. Honestly, I don’t think anyone knew. I don’t think Eric [Ripert] knew the depths of his pain,” continues the source. “The shock of Tony’s death is almost as profound as the pain.”

“Even his closest friends are still waiting for some mystery to be uncovered,” they added. “We knew his nerves were shattered a little; his marriage had fallen apart, he was way, way overworked and overdriven, but unstable… No one had a clue.”

Bourdain split from his estranged wife Ottavia Busia in 2016, but their divorce was not finalized before his sudden death last Friday.

He and Argento met during the filming of Bourdain’s CNN show Parts Unknown in 2016 and began dating a year later. Argento collaborated with Bourdain on his show, and recently directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong.

According to sources, Bourdain’s remains will be transported to the United States for his funeral without delay as soon as his next of kin make their wishes known to authorities. Since their divorce was not finalized, Busia, who is the mother to their daughter Ariane, 11, is still legally his next of kin.

“We are only awaiting the wishes of the family,” Pascal Lohr, Mayor of Kayserberg-Vignobles told PEOPLE. “Everything then will be done as quickly as possible.”

The former couple—who married in 2007—opened up about their split shortly after the news broke in September 2016. “My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” Bourdain told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here.”