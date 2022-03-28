Anthony Anderson's Wife Files for Divorce for the Second Time, 5 Years After They Reconciled

775227746SA00049_Celebratin

Anthony Anderson's wife of 22 years, Alvina Anderson, has filed to end their marriage.

In documents, filed last Friday and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Alvina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The high school sweethearts got married in September 1999, and they share two adult children: Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26.

The mother of two, who cited "TBD" as the date of their separation, is seeking spousal support and is asking for attorney fees to be paid by the 51-year-old black-ish actor.

Though Alvina has requested that property acquired during the marriage be treated as "community" property to be split between the parties, the filing listed the following as separate property: "All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown," the documents state.

A rep for Anderson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022

The Blast was the first to report the news.

Alvina previously filed for divorce in 2015. At the time, she asked for spousal support and cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce, according to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE. When she first filed, she had listed April 1, 2014, as the separation date.

In January 2017, she rescinded her divorce petition and they appeared to be reconciled, E! News reported.