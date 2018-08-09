Anthony Anderson Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed by D.A.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against “Black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, the office confirmed to Variety.

The LAPD submitted the case to the D.A.’s office on Wednesday. It was first reported by TMZ. Last month, the Blast reported that a woman had gone to police with a claim that Anderson had attacked her last year during an event she catered for him.

At the time, Anderson’s rep denied the charges.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” his spokesman said. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

The LAPD also submitted a sexual assault case on Wednesday against Steven Seagal. The D.A.’s office had earlier received an allegation against Seagal from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The D.A.’s office is also considering six cases against Harvey Weinstein, including one that was submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department in June.

The D.A.’s office has received numerous cases from the LAPD and the Beverly Hills police since the #MeToo movement launched last fall, but has yet to file a criminal charge. Most of the cases have been declined due to statute of limitations issues.

