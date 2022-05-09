Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University: '30 years in the making'

Anthony Anderson is a Howard University graduate.

The Black-ish star, 51, earned his bachelor's degree from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts over the weekend, sharing photos on Instagram of himself in his cap and gown alongside commencement speaker Taraji P. Henson, college dean Phylicia Rashad, and others.

"To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'" Anderson wrote. "Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now. It's literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts!"

Howard named the College of Fine Arts after the late actor and alum Chadwick Boseman in May 2021, nine months after his death.

Anderson continued: "Yesterday was a full circle moment It's never too late! Things happen when they're supposed to happen!" He also thanked his son, Nathan, for inspiring him to earn his degree after he was accepted into the college. The actor has previously spoken about dropping out of Howard due to financial troubles.

"I am going to finish this spring," Anderson said on The Real in February. "My degree will be in fine arts. I was a theater major while I was at HU and had to leave after my junior year because I ran out of money. And a few years ago my son got accepted to Howard University, and he inspired me to go back and get my degree. I thought we were going to walk together in 2022, but real life happens. Just like it happened to me — I had to withdraw after my junior year — real life happened with my son, so unfortunately we won't be walking together, but hopefully he'll be walking soon."

Anderson continued to share moments from his graduation ceremony Monday, including a video of university president Wayne A.I. Frederick shouting him out in a speech. "When the president of the university shouts you out from the stage because he knows how big this moment is for you!" Anderson wrote. "Thank you Dr Wayne A I Fredrick! I could not have done this without you!"

The achievement comes just weeks after Black-ish ended its eight-season run on ABC. "What this show has done and shown for the culture and African American families… really all American families overall, will never be forgotten," Anderson reflected in an Instagram post last month. "I am humbly honored… Emotions are running the full [gamut] from joy, pride, sadness… Adoration and more!"

