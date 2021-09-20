Anthony 'A.J.' Johnson, 'Friday' and 'House Party' star, dies at 55

Actor Anthony "A.J." Johnson has died, his agent confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. Johnson, a stand-up comedian, was best known for his hilarious performance as Ezal in Friday. He was 55.

"The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony 'AJ' Johnson," LyNea Bell said in a statement on Monday. "He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

No other information surrounding Johnson's death was released.

Johnson, who grew up in Compton, Calif., burst onto the scene playing E.Z.E. in 1990's House Party. He also appeared in House Party 3. Years later, he landed the role of Ezal in Ice Cube and Chris Tucker's classic film Friday. Ice Cube was among those who expressed condolences on social media after news broke of Johnson's passing.

"Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn't bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday..." he tweeted.

Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday... https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021

Johnson's other credited film and television appearances include Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3, Martin and Malcolm & Eddie.