Ant-Man and the Wasp: Everything you need to know

After all the anger about Edgar Wright's departure, Ant-Man turned out to be one of the most enjoyable solo outings in the MCU to date.

Ant-Man even enjoyed a scene-stealing moment in Captain America: Civil War as he transformed into Giant-Man, so hopes are high for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will again be directed by Peyton Reed.

It's also the first Marvel film to be named after its heroine, and we've been promised that Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne is anything BUT a supporting character.

So what else can we expect from the sequel?

Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer

The first trailer is here, and it's got a lot of action (though only reveals a little about the plot).

Scott Lang seems to be on probation after his brush with the authorities in Civil War.

Something happens to send them on the run – with the help of some upgrades including a miniature building, a new flying ant and some sort of incredible shrinking submarine.

Ant-Man and the Wasp release date

Ant-Man and the Wasp arrives in UK cinemas on June 29, 2018 and US cinemas on July 6, 2018.

That places it after Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, as well as making it the first Marvel film to come out after the epic team-up Avengers: Infinity War.

It's also set to be the final Marvel release of 2018, with Captain Marvel following in 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp cast

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have been on board from the get-go to return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne – the titular Ant-Man and Wasp.

Lilly gave us a first look at her in costume to celebrate the 100th birthday of Ant-Man co-creator Jack Kirby.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 - Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

Michael Douglas finally confirmed he was coming back as Hope's dad (the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym) in February 2017, when he revealed he had started growing the necessary facial hair for the role; and Michael Peña eventually revealed he was returning as Scott's pal Luis after he backtracked on comments that he hadn't heard if he'd be in the sequel.

Luis will be joined by his burglar mate Kurt, played by David Dastmalchian, who promises we have something "mind-blowing" to look forward to.

Marvel's Comic-Con panel then brought a whole load of casting goodies for Ant-Man and the Wasp, led by the announcement that Michelle Pfieffer would be playing Janet van Dyne, the original hero known as the Wasp, and the mother of Hope and wife of Hank.

It was also revealed that Laurence Fishburne would be making the jump from DC to Marvel to play Dr Bill Foster, who has gone by two superhero names in the comics: Black Goliath and the alternate Hank Pym alias Giant-Man.