Was 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' delayed in the UK because of the World Cup?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or you just don’t give two hoots about sport, you can’t have failed to notice that there’s a World Cup coming this summer.

Kicking off with Russia vs Saudi Arabia on 14 June, the 2018 Russian World Cup will play out over the summer, culminating with the live final on 15 July. It’s a huge chunk of summer dedicated to kicking a pig skin around a pitch, and it’s already having a global impact, particularly on filmgoers here in the UK.

Summer blockbuster season seems to get underway earlier and earlier every year, and the World Cup seems to have intensified this further. Traditional summer fare like Rampage, Avengers: Infinity War, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are all hitting cinemas in quick succession ahead of the opening match in June, which means there’s a surfeit of choice for film fans at the multiplexes.

However, there also seems to be a negative impact felt too. Disney, a studio that’s pushed for single global release windows for its live action films over the last few years, isn’t releasing Ant-Man and the Wasp and Incredibles 2 until after the World Cup has ended.

UK audiences have to wait until July 13 to see Incredibles 2, a month after its US release on June 15. Even more annoyingly for Marvel fans though, the UK has to wait until 3 August for Ant-Man and the Wasp, a whole month after it opens in the US on 6 July, mid-way through the “soccer” tournament that America is largely ambivalent towards.

The thinking being, presumably, that people in the UK just don’t want to go to the cinema and watch movies when there’s real-life drama playing out on football pitches across Russia that you can tune into on TV for free.

The Incredibles 2’s UK release date has probably been timed to coincide with the start of the UK’s school summer holidays, something Disney often does with its big animation releases. But the delay to Ant-Man and The Wasp suggests Disney is deliberately avoiding competition with the World Cup.

“The worry for film distributors is that audiences will be caught up in the tournament,” explains Charles Gant, film journalist and box office expert for Guardian and Screen International.

“So it’s easier to play safe and not date your film at this time, especially during the group stage, when all the qualifying nations are competing.”

With England in action at the World Cup (for the opening group rounds at the very least) Disney appears to think that the audience for Ant-Man and The Wasp could be easily distracted by the football. The first film had a soft box office impact when it opened back in mid-July, 2015, and remains one of the lowest-grossing MCU movies in the UK to date.

L to R: Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) (Film Frame/©Marvel Studios 2018)

The delay to Ant-Man and The Wasp could also be the knock-on effect of pushing Incredibles 2 back. Disney wouldn’t want to be competing with itself at the UK box office by opening the Ant-Man sequel just one week after the Incredibles sequel.

However, it now looks like Disney may have underestimated the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this time around, and this plan to delay release could backfire.

Anticipation levels for the Ant-Man sequel are at an all-time high following the events of Infinity War as it now looks like the events of Ant-Man and The Wasp could offer clues to how Avengers 4 may play out.

The culture of online coverage, which pores over every aspect of franchise films like Ant-Man and The Wasp, including deep dives into spoilers, means UK audiences will probably have found out what happens in the film well before it opens in UK cinemas, and this could have a negative impact on its box office potential.

“In effect, the downturn in box office during the World Cup becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy: distributors shy away from the dates, and so audiences don’t find the film offer at cinemas that compelling,” adds Gant.