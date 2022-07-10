Ant Anstead Calls Girlfriend Renée Zellweger 'Pure Class' as They Snuggle Up in Beach Photo Together

ant anstead. Renee & Ant. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0DJaXL49m/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger continue to be the cutest.

Anstead, 43, shared a photograph on Instagram Sunday of himself and Zellweger, 53, snuggled up on the beach.

In the photo, the actress can be seen with her head on his shoulder as the pair's arms are wrapped around one another.

Both in jeans and sunglasses, Anstead described the Oscar winner as "Pure. Class." in his caption, something he also has done in past posts.

Although the reality host and the Judy star tend to be private, they're not shy when it comes to sharing periodic glimpses of their love for each other.

The pair met while filming Anstead's Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, and began dating after that. They then went public last August, and became Instagram official in September 2021, once Anstead's divorce from ex-wife Christina Hall was finalized.

"I mean, there's no hiding it," Anstead told host Jeremy Parsons on a previous episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!). "Everyone knows that Renée and I are dating."

Anstead continued, "I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them. And that's what happened in this case."

Zellweger has even gotten to know Anstead's 2-year-old son, Hudson — whom the Wheeler Dealers alum shares with his ex-wife — during their time together.

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," a southern California-based source previously told PEOPLE. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source continued. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

Added the insider: "Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."