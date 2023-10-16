Another Twist In Lauren Boebert Theater Moment Emerges

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) naughty night at the theater has produced more intrigue after Politico reported Sunday that she spent spent hundreds of dollars at her date’s bar months earlier.

Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colo., had Boebert’s campaign as guests in late July, according to a recent campaign finance filing cited by the outlet.

The revelation adds credence to reports that Boebert and the proprietor Quinn Gallagher, who were booted from a “Beetlejuice” performance in September for disruptive antics, were in a longer relationship than a first date, as Boebert had hinted. Hooch is a gay-friendly inn that hosts drag shows, which have been an issue for Boebert and other conservatives.

A drag queen who worked at a Hooch show early in 2023 scoffed at the notion the two were just getting to know each other at the theater performance and said they had been seeing each other for months.

Boebert and Gallagher were ejected from the Denver theater after vaping, talking and groping each other.

Boebert initially denied the accusations but surveillance footage forced her to make apologies and excuses.

“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overtly animated personality,” the right-winger told One America News Network.

The $317.48 campaign expense at Hooch was marked down as “event catering,” Politico said. Hope everyone had fun!

Boebert said she and Gallagher stopped dating after the incident, with Boebert suggesting it was in part because Gallagher was reportedly a Democrat.

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.

