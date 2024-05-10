Another trespasser targets Drake’s Toronto mansion

Drake’s mansion in Toronto has seen its second would-be intruder in just two days.

Local police were contacted about a person trespassing on the property on Thursday afternoon.

A trespasser got into an altercation with Drake’s security and was later taken to the hospital, TMZ reported.

The incidents come amid the rapper’s beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Since Lamar used an aerial photo of Drake’s home as the cover art for his latest diss track on Saturday, there have been two trespassing incidents at the home and one reported drive-by shooting that injured one of Drake’s security guards.

Reports of gunfire at the Toronto residence prompted cops to rush to the scene around 2 a.m Tuesday. The wounded security guard was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he was said to be in serious condition.

The following day, a man tried to break into the mansion and was detained by security personnel at the scene. He was later taken in by Toronto police and held under Canada’s Mental Health Act, The Canadian Press reported.

It’s unclear whether Drake was home during any of the incidents and so far, police have not said whether any of the encounters have been linked to the ongoing feud with Lamar.

During the recent exchange of diss tracks, the two rappers fired off some serious accusations at each another, including Lamar’s claims that Drake is guilty of pedophilia and has secretly fathered a second child.

Drake has alleged that Lamar was a victim of child molestation as well as a perpetrator of domestic violence.

While Lamar has not responded publicly to these accusations, Drake has maintained his own innocence, both in posts to social media and lyrics in his latest diss track: “If I was f—ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this s— you just suggested,” he says on “The Heart Part 6.”