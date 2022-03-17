Another cringe-worthy ‘Wheel of Fortune’ gaffe leaves viewers wondering ‘again?’

Wheel of Fortune fans got quite a show on Wednesday, as another cringe-worthy moment occurred when contestants needed a boat-load of guesses to solve this puzzle.

The correct answer to the puzzle was “renting a pedal boat,” and the contestants struggled with the third word mightily. From duplicate wrong answers to unusual guesses, the contestants struggled despite having all but the L missing from the word for four of the five guesses.

Some viewers couldn’t help but comment on how gaffes like these are becoming more common. Recently, another trio of contestants went viral for repeatedly failing to solve a puzzle. In fact, the contestants were mocked so much that Pat Sajak took to Twitter the following day to defend them.