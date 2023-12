The Danville Police Department, aka "Santa's Little Blue Helpers," are on a mission to spread holiday cheer this Christmas through their annual toy drive. Corporal Sylvia Brooks and Sergeant David Ferguson dial-in and share how the toy drive has lowered crime rates in their community, and dish on their goal of getting toys into over 500 kids hands this year. Pilot Pen awards the officers $1,000 to help get more toys!

