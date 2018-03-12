Annihilation's ending explained: what does it all mean?

Annihilation’s ending isn’t exactly easy to grasp on first watch, mainly because it’s deliberately ambiguous.

Unlike Alex Garland’s previous film Ex Machina, everything isn’t wrapped up neatly at the end.

Where Ex Machina’s ending (where you could watch another, equally fascinating, three-hours if Garland chose to provide it, but you were still satisfied when the credits rolled) felt like a complete conclusion, Annihilation’s final moments require a bit more work, and a bit more thought.

It should probably go without saying, but spoilers follow – only read the following if you’ve seen the film on Netflix (it’s streaming right now).

To summarise – in Annihilation Natalie Portman’s Lena faces off against a weird copy of herself, kills it (or does she?) then comes back to civilisation, before a surprise final shot reveals she has the Shimmer in her eyes, which could mean that the copy survived and replaced her while we weren’t looking!

So, who is it in that final image, and what does the ending mean? The book won’t help us, as it’s radically different to Garland’s movie. So, to explain the meaning of those last minutes, we’re going to need to delve deep into the rest of the film itself.

The themes

Annihilation’s release in the States led to a whole load of lengthy think-pieces about how the whole film’s a metaphor for depression and, while those themes are in the mix, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Annihilation’s not about depression, it’s about self-destruction (the clue’s in the title, guys).

Obviously depression can be an element of self-destruction, which is why it’s explored in the film, but it’s not the whole story. And understanding the whole story is the key to unlocking the mystery of the film’s ending.

Alex Garland’s Annihilation is about the self-destruction that’s at the heart of human nature. The impulse is literally in our DNA, as the movie clearly states, using actual science. This idea of our bodies’ built-in self-destruction mode (aka the ageing process, or disease) is also present in one of the missionaries – Dr Ventress has cancer, it’s why she goes into the Shimmer.





Self-destruction is also present in our desires – the things we do that we know are bad for our bodies, or our minds. That element is present in the story both in terms of the drug addiction Anya Thorensen takes into the Shimmer, and in the affair that damaged Lena’s relationship with Kane (Oscar Isaac), which inspired her journey. This idea of the bad things we do to ourselves is another theme that’s directly discussed in the film.

Self-destruction is in our psychology, as a side-effect of the grieving process, represented by Cass Sheppard, who has had to rebuild herself after losing her child to such an extent she feels like two different people (the person she was before, the person she is now), and as a result of depression – with Josie Radek’s (Tessa Thompson) heavy sadness causing her to self-harm, and to essentially commit suicide by allowing herself to be forever changed by the Shimmer into a flower person – this idea of something blooming from an abyss is one that’ll come back at the film’s end (the fate of Dr Ventress).

Of these characters that represent self-destructive states, Cass Sheppard is the probably most important in terms of understanding the ending. Of the Shimmer-team, she’s the only one who evolved away from her trauma (even if she still carries the pain of it), foreshadowing Lena’s potential journey at the end of the film.