Annie Cordy Dies: ‘Le Chat’ Actress Who Voiced Grandmother Willow In French Version of ‘Pocahontas’ Was 92

Annie Cordy, a Belgian actress and singer who starred in a number of titles including Le Chat and Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild Women, has died. She was 92.

Cordy, who was also known for lending her voice to Grandmother Willow in the French version of Disney’s 1995 animated classic Pocahontas, died Friday in France. Disney France confirmed the Cordy’s passing on Twitter, writing that that actress brought her wisdom and unique voice to the cartoon character.

Born Léonie Cooreman in 1928, Cordy started her acting career in Sacha Guitry’s 1954 Royal Affairs in Versailles, where she played Madame Langlois. Cordy went on to star in a number of titles throughout the 1950s including Hello Smile!, Le Chanteur de Mexico and Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild Women.

Additional film credits from Cordy’s decades-long career are Gates of Fire, Souvenir of Gibraltar and High Street. The actress also appeared in multiple TV series including Orages d’ete, Inspectuer Médeuze and L’histoire du samedi.

In 1982 Cordy starred as the titular character of Andre Dhenaut’s Madame S.O.S. She played Mitsi, a widow who puts her music hall career on hold to aid the needy.

Cordy’s last credited appearance was in the 2018 TV movie Illiterate, where she played Adelaide Perez.

In between her silver screen projects, Cordy also starred in a number of plays and musicals and solidified her singing career with a number of chart-making hits such as “La Ballade de Davy Crockett.”

In 2004 King Albert II of Belgium honored the singer with a Baroness title.

Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès honored the singer and actress on Friday, celebrating the artist’s impact and reach.

Grand-mère Feuillage nous a quittés. Annie Cordy a apporté cette sagesse et cette voix inimitable à ce personnage emblématique de Pocahontas : une légende indienne. Nos pensées vont à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/dN8EMAy18N — Disney (@DisneyFR) September 4, 2020

Annie Cordy était une artiste accomplie dont l’humour et la joie de vivre représentaient si bien cette « belgitude » que l’on aime tant. Elle a conquis le cœur de nombreuses générations. Elle nous manquera terriblement. Mes sincères condoléances à sa famille et ses proches. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) September 4, 2020

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.