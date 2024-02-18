Annie Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Takes Best Feature And Tops Winners List; ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Dominates TV

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sling-shotted past the competition to dominate the 51st Annie Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The Sony Animation sequel snared Best Feature and six other trophies — the same number that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse scored at the 2019 Annies — setting it up as the front-runner for the Animated Feature Oscar next month.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse went on to take Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

More from Deadline

Since the Best Animated Feature Oscar category was launched in 2002, 14 of the 21 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize – and seven of the past 11 – went on to claim the golden statuette. Last year followed suit, as Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio triumphed at both trophy shows.

On Sunday, Spider-Man scored wins for Directing, Music, Production Design, Character Design, FX and editing.

Gkids’ Hayao Miyazaki hit The Boy and the Heron and Netflix’s Nimona — the latter of which came into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations — were the other top film winners, taking two trophies apiece Robot Dreams from Arcadia Motion Pictures won Best Feature – Independent. Those three films will battle for the Academy Award next month against Spider-Verse and Disney/Pixar’s Elemental.

Nimona won tonight for Writing and Voice Acting for Chloë Grace Moretz, while The Boy and the Heron won Best Storyboarding for its director Hayao Miyazaki and for Character Animation.

Sunday marked the first time in 32 years no Disney or Pixar film was up for the Annies’ top prize, and their Elemental went home empty-handed tonight. So did Paramount/Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Toho’s anime Suzume, which also were nominated for Best Feature tonight.

The TV categories were a rout for Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, which landed a half-dozen trophies, scooping up wins for Writing, editing, FX, Character Design, Production Design and Best TV/Media for Mature Audiences.

Disney Television Animation’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur won three Annies, and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions got two — the only small-screen titles to take multiple prizes.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

BEST FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

Robot Dreams

Arcadia Motion Pictures

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Paul Young

Star Wars: Visions

Episode: Screecher’s Reach

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Cartoon Saloon

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Hayao Miyazaki

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli / Distributed by Gkids

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Ben Juwono

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Episode: Goodnight Moon Girl

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire

Episode: Enkai

Triggerfish & Blinkink

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: Pilot: Hammerscale

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Hilda

Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Ghee Happy

Episode: Navagraha

Ghee Happy Studio

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor

Nimona

Annapurna Animation for Netflix

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Amber Noizumi

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Chloë Grace Moretz (character: Nimona)

Nimona

Annapurna Animation for Netflix

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Diamond White (character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Episode: Moon Girl Landing

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Yuka Shirasuna

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST FX – FEATURE

Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet- Gilly

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

FX: Sony Pictures Imageworks

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

FX: Blue Spirit

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Takeshi Honda

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli Distributed by Gkids

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Alex Bard

Blue Eye Samurai

Episodes: 101, 104 and 106

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

FX: Framestore

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Insomniac Games Animation Team

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Jose Lopez

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Episode: The Beyonder

Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Star Wars: Visions

Episode: Aau’s Song

Lucasfilm Ltd. / Triggerfish

BEST SPONSORED

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Pinreel Inc

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Toby Wilson, James Wilson, Emil Mitev

Blue Eye Samurai

Episode: The Great Fire of 1657

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

ElectroLeague

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Little Poet

Student director: Justine King

School: California Institute of the Arts

Previously Announced

The Winsor McCay Award for Lifetime or Career Contributions

Charlotte “Lotte” Reiniger (posthumous)

Joe Hisaishi

Marcy Page

The June Foray Award (Significant and benevolent or charitable impact)

BRIC Foundation (Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix, co-founders)

The Ub Lwerks Award (Technical advancement affecting the animation industry)

John Oxberry (posthumous)

The Special Achievement Award (Unique and outstanding achievement not recognized within the existing award category structure)

The Artists of Walt Disney Animation

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.