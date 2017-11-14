Annette Bening and Jamie Bell interview: Working together on Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Inside the Liverpool Playhouse, extras are milling around wearing early-Eighties duds, mutton chop sideburns and thick-rimmed glasses. The famed theatre is today playing host to a scene from Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, the new film from Paul McGuigan (Sherlock). Starring Jamie Bell and Annette Bening, it’s a touching true story about real-life Hollywood icon Gloria Grahame and her relationship with an unknown young actor from Liverpool.

Today Bell – who plays the actor in question, Peter Turner – is dressed in green medical scrubs and white wellies. The Playhouse stage has been turned into a mocked-up hospital operating room for a scene from Alan Bleasdale farce Having A Ball, which Turner starred in back in 1981. “I could have you struck off, y’know,” Bell says, in a Scouse accent, as he bursts through some double-doors, waves a clipboard and examines a patient’s crotch.

The British actor is all too conscious that he’s not only playing a real person, who wrote a very personal memoir about his time with Grahame, but one who is very much involved in the production. “All you want to do – especially me because I’m playing him – is represent him well and respectfully and try to capture an essence of how he felt about this woman – someone who changed his life forever,” says Bell. “Still to this day, she’s one of the most important people he ever came across.”

Back in 1979, when Turner met Grahame, he was an aspiring thesp in his mid-twenties living in London’s Primrose Hill; Grahame, then 55, was in the same boarding house, scratching out a living in regional theatre. But in the 1950s, it was a different story. She won an Oscar for The Bad and The Beautiful, married director Nicholas Ray (one of four husbands, he directed her in film noir In A Lonely Place) and lived next door to Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.

Like Bell, Bening mined Turner for as much detail as possible. “When you meet Peter…I felt like I understood Gloria,” she tells me, when we meet in a London hotel after production wraps. “She had never had a relationship with a man like him. She’d been with really interesting guys – Nick Ray, wildly interesting, smart. But Peter is this regular guy from Liverpool. He adored her in a way I just suspect nobody ever had…I certainly used that and we talked to Peter a lot about how they were together.”

Curiously, the 59 year-old Bening was first introduced to Grahame’s work when she played the seductress in Stephen Frears’ 1990 noir The Grifters, the film that gained her the first of her four Oscar nominations (though a fifth may be incoming, if the stars align here). McGuigan marveled at Bening’s likeness to Grahame back then. “I did this thing where I took a picture of Gloria Grahame and a picture of Annette from The Grifters and put them together and it’s seamless. It’s incredible.”

