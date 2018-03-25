Anne-Marie Duff recalls ‘toe-curling’ experiences as a young actress

The theatre and film actress has alluded to her own harrowing experiences in the industry.

Anne-Marie Duff has said she had “experiences” that “would curl your toes” in the early days of her acting career.

The actress, 47, also hailed the importance of the “glamorous multi-millionaires” speaking up in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she said: “I think it’s important the glamorous, multi-millionaires are speaking up, that has a huge ripple effect.

“Because if they, the people who other people see as having everything, have been through things, it makes them (other people) maybe feel capable of speaking up themselves.”

Asked by the show’s host, Kirsty Young, about her own experiences in the early days of her career, she said: “I won’t lie, I have had quite a few experiences in my early career that would curl your toes.

“This is what’s been fascinating, we’ve been talking about them now, myself and my colleagues, my peers, and we hadn’t spoken about them before.”

The Shameless star was previously married to Scottish actor James McAvoy, but the pair announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage in 2016.

Duff said while she had “been through a lot, certainly the last few years”, it was “about doing the best that you can”.

She told Young: “I’m really interested in several things. One is the fact that we as a species get our faces out of the dirt and try to feel the sun on them, and as a person I try to do that.

“I go, OK, this is awful, I feel like I may die. However I won’t, because there is more of me than I ever imagined there could be… What are you going to do? Get your face out of the dirt and try to feel the sun on it.”

