Anne Heche's son Homer promotes her posthumous memoir, 'Call Me Anne,' as she 'would have wanted'

3
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Anne Heche and Homer Laffoon attend the celebration launch of Christian Siriano&#39;s new book &#39;Dresses to Dream About&#39; at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Anne Heche with son Homer Laffoon, 20, pictured in 2021. Now the general administrator of his mom’s estate following her death in August, he is also promoting her new book. (Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon is speaking out ahead of the posthumous release of her memoir.

Homer, who was named the general administrator of her estate after a court battle with her ex James Tupper, used his mother's Instagram to share a message to her fans about Call Me Anne, which will be published Jan. 24.

"Homer here," the 20-year-old began. "Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anne Heche (@anneheche)

He first thanked fans for "the amount of love, care and support" they've shown since Heche died after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles in August. He said it's "been overwhelming and blessedly received. One day at a time is working for me as I'm sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path."

Homer, the son of Heche and her ex-husband Coley Laffoon, went on to say he has a responsibility to share with his mom's community that the manuscript for her second book was completed at the time of her death and it will be published in just over two weeks. There will be a special launch event at Barnes & Noble at the Grove in L.A., with Heche's podcast co-host Heather Duffy, the day the book goes on sale.

"The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could," he wrote. "Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted."

Homer said he doesn't plan on using Heche's Instagram "too often" in the future, "but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this."

He signed off his post like his mother used to, writing, "Peace and love, Homer."

Call Me Anne is a sequel to Heche's 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, and is about her rise to fame — with personal anecdotes about her Six Days, Seven Nights co-star Harrison Ford becoming her mentor, plus her headline-making romance with Ellen DeGeneres and encounter with Harvey Weinstein — as well as about the sexual abuse she endured as a child. It's described as "part memoir and part self-acceptance workbook," with the stories "interwoven with poems, prompts, and exercises that got Anne through tough times."

Homer fought his mom's ex and Men in Trees star Tupper for legal control of her estate after Heche died without a will in August.

He was granted permission by the court to "take possession of all the personal property of the estate of the decedent and preserve it from damage, waste, and injury." He was also granted the power to protect the interests of Heche in "the publication agreement" of her book. He'll also be responsible for defending lawsuits and other legal proceedings against Heche, including the one filed by the woman whose home was destroyed in the car crash that killed the Emmy winner.

Tupper, who shared 13-year-old son Atlas with Heche, objected to Homer overseeing the estate. He claimed Heche asked him to be the executer more than a decade earlier and prior to their 2018 breakup. In court, Tupper claimed Homer was not capable of managing his late mother's affairs, listing a variety of reasons. He also claimed Homer was acting "in a hostile manner" toward his half-brother Atlas and refusing "to communicate with him or his representatives at all." However, Homer prevailed in November.

Heche died after being involved in a car crash on Aug. 5, when her Mini Cooper slammed into a house and caught on fire, leaving her trapped in the vehicle for 30 minutes. Heche was comatose for days before the state of California declared that she was legally dead on Aug. 12. On Aug. 14, she was taken off life support. She died primarily from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Despite initial reports, Heche wasn't drunk or high when she crashed her car. A toxicology report based on blood and urine samples showed evidence that she had previously used cocaine and cannabis, but not at the time of the accident. The fentanyl found in Heche’s urine was administered by the hospital for pain purposes.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Hanks calls Hollywood a 'family business' amid ongoing 'nepo baby' debate

    All four of the Oscar-winning actor's adult children are part of the entertainment industry.

  • 2023 movie preview: Our 40 most anticipated films

    From the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Indiana Jones” to “Barbie” and “Magic Mike,” Yahoo Entertainment ranks our most highly anticipated movies.

  • Oklahoma vs. Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl one of CBS Sports’ best of bowl season

    The Sooners Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State ranked as one of CBS Sports' best bowl games in 2022.

  • How Janet Malcolm, at death's door, finally took on her toughest subject — herself

    In 'Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory,' Janet Malcolm, who died in 2021, produced a tragically semi-revealing homage to her personal history.

  • Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Accusing Kate Middleton of Having ‘Baby Brain’ Caused Major Drama

    Prince Harry, in his upcoming memoir Spare, has allegedly given more details about what happened between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton on the flower girl disagreement they had ahead of Harry and Meghan's 2018 royal wedding.

  • ‘Wednesday’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    To the surprise of no one, “Wednesday” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The eight-episode first season of the series centered on the titular “Addams Family” character originally debuted on Nov. 23. Netflix announced shortly thereafter that the series set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series […]

  • Anne Heche's Son Reveals Cover Art For Her Posthumous Memoir, Thanks Fans For Support

    "Never imagined I'd find myself responsible for mom's IG account, but here we are," wrote Homer Laffoon, the eldest son of the late actor.

  • Prince Harry Addresses Whether He’ll Attend King Charles III’s Coronation as ‘Spare’ Claims Make Waves

    Another trip back home? Prince Harry didn't definitively answer when asked whether he'll attend King Charles III's coronation later this year. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then," the Duke of Sussex, 38, said when asked whether he'll attend the event if invited in a Thursday, January 5, clip from his upcoming ITV interview. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it." The full interview is set to air in the U.K. on Sunday, January 8. That same day, American viewers will be able to watch the BetterUp CIO tell all during a sit-down with 60 Minutes. Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Charles, 74, became king immediately following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, but his coronation will not take place until May 6. The date, announced in October 2022, happens to coincide with the 4th birthday of Harry's son, Archie. The former military pilot and wife Meghan Markle are also the parents of daughter Lilibet, 19 months. Last month, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly he thought Charles would invite his youngest son to the coronation despite their rift, but that was before the explosive claims in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, began making headlines. "There are more things that Charles is in the position to do," the The King: The Life of King Charles III author explained to Us in December 2022. "There’s a lot left that Charles could do to punish Harry again. We’ll just have to see if he takes that route or if he stays silent." King Charles III Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock While giving his first Christmas speech as king last month, Charles didn't mention his youngest son or Meghan, 41, but he did give a shout-out to Prince William and Princess Kate. “The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit,” he said in his December 2022 remarks as footage played of the couple's recent public outings. Harry didn't hold back about his relationship with his dad in Spare, claiming in an excerpt obtained by Us that Charles once made a "remarkably unfunny" joke about not being his real father. The alleged quip came amid rumors that the prince's real father was Major James Hewitt, one of Princess Diana's former lovers. Penguin Random House/MEGA The Invictus Games founder also alleged that Charles told him the royal family couldn't afford to support Harry and Meghan while also offering financial support to the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40. Harry eventually came to believe that the conversation "wasn't about money" at all. "Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” Harry wrote, referring to Charles' marriage to Diana. “He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again.” Spare will be released on Tuesday, January 10.

  • ADT Debuts New Home, Mobile and Commercial Safety Innovations at CES 2023

    ADT’s Safer City CES experience showcases safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people at home, work and on the goLAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) introduced new innovations in safety for home, mobile and commercial applications at CES 2023 that showcase how the company connects and protects more people — virtually anywhere they go. “Our need for safety has only grown in importance, and the way consumers want it has evolved,” said ADT Chief Technology Officer Raya

  • Glen Powell says Tom Cruise deserves a Best Actor nomination for 'Top Gun: Maverick': 'That guy does it all'

    The "Devotion" star says he's still hoping to get a "Captain Planet" movie off the ground.