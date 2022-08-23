Anne Heche's Sons Call Her Resting Place 'Serene' as Actress's Final Arrangements Are Revealed

Anne Heche's death certificate reveals the actress will be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, also lists Heche's means of disposition as cremation/burial on Aug. 18. Her final arrangements were handled by the Hollywood Funeral Home.

A statement shared Tuesday with PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's son Homer, 20, read: "My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

"Most importantly," continues the statement, which was first published by TMZ, "Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

Heche was taken off of life support on Aug. 14, nine days after she was involved in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5.

The actress remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed on Aug. 12 that she was "not expected to survive." Heche was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 12, though her heart continued to beat until Sunday in order to ensure her organs could be donated in accordance with her wishes. She was taken off life support on Aug. 14.

On Aug. 5, Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a Los Angeles home. Both her car and the residence caught fire.

After Heche was declared legally dead, the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE there would be no further investigation into the crash — which was being treated as a crime before Heche's death.

Since the crash — and especially as news of Heche's passing became imminent — her Hollywood friends and loved ones paid tribute online. "I love you @anneheche," her former Dancing with the Stars partner Keo Motsepe wrote in a since-expired Instagram story.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Robert De Niro also expressed his condolences. "I'm very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in Wag the Dog. Sad! Sad! Sad!"

Heche is survived by Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon and 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shared with ex James Tupper.