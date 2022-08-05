The post Anne Heche Seriously Injured After Crashing Car into Los Angeles Home appeared first on Consequence.

Anne Heche was seriously injured in a single car crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on Friday.

TMZ reports that the 53-year-old actress crashed her car into a home, causing both the vehicle and the home to catch on fire. She suffered severe burns and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was intubated. Her current condition is unknown, but TMZ reports that she is expected to survive.

Heche was reportedly involved in another accident earlier on Friday, when she crashed her car into the garage of an apartment complex. Residents of the complex told TMZ that after the crash, Heche reversed her car and sped off.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story…

Alex Young

