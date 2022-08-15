Anne Heche's ex-husband Coley Laffoon posts emotional tribute, vows to care for their son Homer

Anne Heche's former husband, Coley Laffoon, paid tribute to her in an emotional video — and promised that their 20-year-old son, Homer, will "be OK."

"In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things," the Los Angeles real estate agent, who was married to Heche from 2001 to 2007, said on Instagram. "One, I loved her and I miss her and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough. It’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family, and he’s strong, and he’s gonna be OK."

For all those who reached out to them, "Thank you for checking in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything," he said. "It’s so beautiful."

He continued, "It’s hard for me. It's hard for my family. It's really hard for Homer. But we got each other and we have a lot of support and we’re going to be OK."

Anne Heche with Homer Laffoon at the celebration launch of Christian Siriano's new book Dresses to Dream About at in Beverly Hills on Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Laffoon said he likes to think his ex — who was also mom to a 13-year-old son, Atlas, with ex-partner James Tupper —"is free. Free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey. She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard, and was never afraid to let us know what she [thought and] believed in. It was always love. It was all about love."

He ended by saying, "So goodbye, Anne. Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times — there were so many. See you on the other side. And in the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

Laffoon also posted a photo of Heche sharing a sweet moment with Homer as a baby, writing, "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey."

Heche met Laffoon when he filmed a documentary about her then-partner Ellen DeGeneres in 2000. Heche and DeGeneres had a high-profile split that year and the Another World alum started seeing the cameraman. They were married in the summer of 2001 and then welcomed son Homer in March 2002. Heche and Laffoon's marriage ended in 2007.

Heche went on to have a relationship with her Men in Trees co-star James Tupper, and they had Atlas. She told People magazine that Homer was a "protective" big brother from the start. She found great joy in motherhood, saying, "The miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding. It's so hard to explain how wonderful it is to look in the eyes of a child that you're blessed with."

Heche and Tupper parted ways in 2018. Tupper also used social media to pay tribute to his ex, whom he said he would love forever.

DeGeneres, who didn't maintain a relationship with Heche after their very public breakup, also posted a kind message to Heche's family after her death.

Heche, who documented some of her struggles in her memoir, Call Me Crazy, was involved in a fiery crash in L.A. on August 5. A blood test revealed the 53-year-old had narcotics in her system when her Mini Cooper drove into a house. She suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" as well as severe burns and was declared legally dead on Friday. Heche, who requested to be an organ donor, was taken off life support Sunday after an organ recipient was found.

During the week Heche was hospitalized — during which she was in coma and never "regained consciousness" — Homer was reportedly taking the lead in making sure she received the best care.

Homer released a statement after her death, saying, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” he added. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."