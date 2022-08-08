Anne Heche car crash: LAPD obtained a warrant for a blood sample from the actress

Anne Heche survived a scary crash on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Three days after Anne Heche's fiery crash in Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department tells Yahoo Entertainment that a warrant for a blood sample from Heche was obtained Friday.

If Heche is found to have been intoxicated, she adds, the actress may be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run and the case will be presented to the city attorney's office. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and pending the blood results.

A rep for Heche did not respond to a request for comment Monday. On Saturday, however, People reported via Heche's team that she remained hospitalized and was listed in stable condition — an upgrade from the critical condition she was in initially.

Heche had been taken to the hospital with severe burns following the Friday morning incident in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Her blue Mini Cooper was going at what a witness estimated to be 60 miles per hour, when it went through a house that then caught on fire.

Before running into the house, TMZ reported, Heche had crashed into the garage of a nearby apartment complex, but after neighbors had attempted to get her out of her car, she sped away and drove into the house. The outlet also published a video of Heche nearly striking a pedestrian ahead of the crash.

While the occupant of the home, Lynne Mishele, was there at the time, she was unharmed, because she had been in a different part of the house. Neighbors have since established a GoFundMe page for her that had raised more than $75,000 dollars as of Monday afternoon.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the organizers wrote. "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned — with 59 firefighters taking 65 minutes to extinguish the flames — and immediately red-tagged by the LAFD, necessitating that Lynne leave the place she loves. Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."

Photos posted there show what was left of Mishele's home:

(Photo: GoFundMe)