Harrowing 911 call released for Anne Heche car crash: 'They're kinda trapped'

Late actress Anne Heche at a premiere last year. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Anne Heche's car crashed through a wall and came to a stop about 10 feet inside the Los Angeles home, a neighbor told authorities in the 911 call about the incident that led to the death of the actress.

CNN, which obtained the recording, reported that the caller told the dispatcher that a car had just gone through their neighbor's house, traveling so quickly that it ended up in the second room. The caller didn't know who had been driving or how many people were inside the blue Mini Cooper.

"Somebody is opening the back to see if we can access," the caller said, "because they're kinda trapped ... inside the car."

A person in the background yelled "fire!" and someone else asked for hoses to extinguish the flames, as the dispatcher attempted to find out where the fire was burning. It was the car, the caller said, and the smoke was "really black." Other people could be overheard exclaiming that someone remained inside. Then, the paramedics arrived.

Heche was severely burned in the blaze, which 59 firefighters battled for more than an hour before extinguishing and freeing the actress. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Security footage shows Heche's vehicle speeding down the street out of control before striking the home; Los Angeles Police Department reported that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident. She lapsed into a coma shortly after being extracted from the wreck and was on life support until her death last week at age 53.

Related video: Anne Heche dead at 53

Lynne Mishele, the owner of the home, managed to escape with minimal injuries, although she lost her home. Neighbors have raised more than $179,000 for her through a GoFundMe page.

In the days since Heche's death, her loved ones and co-stars alike have continued to grieve for her, remembering her "huge heart" and "resilient and courageous soul."

On Tuesday, Chicago P.D. cast member Jesse Lee Soffer shared photos of the actress, who appeared on 11 episodes of the NBC drama between September 2018 and September 2019, on the set.

Story continues

"I haven't really known what to say. I just want to pay my respects," Soffer wrote. "Anne was such a kind person. Always generous. Always funny. I'm so sorry for her family. I hope they know how many people she really touched. I think these pics were from her last day on set with us."

Related video: Anne Heche's ex Coley Laffoon says she 'loved really hard' in emotional tribute