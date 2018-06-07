Anne Hathaway Shares Rihanna’s Hilarious Comment About Her Post-Baby Booty

No one can dish out a compliment like Bad Girl RiRi!

Anne Hathaway opened up about how her Ocean’s 8 co-star, Rihanna, helped boost her confidence on the film set of their new heist flick.

The 35-year old actress spoke about the incident on Thursday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing her experience on the all-female set shortly after giving birth to her son, Jonathan.

“It was really significant for me because it was my first movie after having my son,” the Oscar winner explained. “One of the lucky things about being in this business for so long is that I’ve really kind of come to terms with the pressure that you get to look a certain way as an actress and I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore. But after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am.”

Hathaway first got reassurance from the film’s director, Gary Ross, noting, “The director told me, ‘That’s great, we have eight women in this movie. We need to have as many body types up there as we can,’ which I was really relieved to hear.”

That didn’t stop her from having some first day jitters when walking onto a set with so many iconic stars.

“I walked on the set, and, you know, my weight’s a little up and I’m just aware of it. And I walk on the set and I’m my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m going to love myself no matter what,” she noted. “And Sandy Bullock looks up and goes, ‘Looking good, mama!’ And it made me feel amazing!”

Sandra Bullock wasn’t the only co-star to shoot Hathaway a compliment.

“Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway!’” she recalled. “And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got a a**!’ And I of course freaked out and loved it so much. I was like, ‘Really?!’ And she goes, ‘You got a a** like me!’”

Hathaway gushed that the experience was “so beautiful,” adding, “to be surrounded by so much love and understanding, it was just great.”

“It was just this huge love fest, which was great because there’s this terrible rumor out there that women can’t get along and, man, did we just murder that rumor,” she said of her new pals. “We just loved each other so much. It was just so special.”

Hathaway recently opened up about being fat-shamed. Watch the clip below for more:

