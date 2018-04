Anne Hathaway sends a pre-emptive message to body-shamers

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video on Instagram showing her full-on workout regime.

Anne Hathaway has sent a pre-emptive message to body-shamers while putting on weight for a film role.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video on Instagram of her full-on workout regime.

And the 35-year-old wrote: “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well.

“To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace.”

And the Les Miserables star added: “I wanted to set this to Queen’s Fat Bottomed Girls but copyright said no. Continued peace xx”

Rihanna and Amy Schumer have previously used social media to hit out at remarks about their weight.

Schumer posted an image on Instagram of herself in a swimming costume and wrote: “I think I look strong and healthy and also like Miss Trunchbull from Matilda.”

Fans welcomed Hathaway’s message.

One wrote: “I don’t know what this role is going to be, but I am all in.”

Another said: “If you’re trying to get fat you’re doing it all wrong. Trust me … I’m an expert.”