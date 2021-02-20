Anne Hathaway Says She Was the Ninth Choice for Devil Wears Prada Role: ‘Never Give Up’

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anne Hathaway is one tough cookie when it comes to the acting industry.

Hathaway, 38, who had to fight to land her part in the 2006 comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada, revealed during an appearance Friday on RuPaul's Drag Race that she was ninth in line for the role of Andy Sachs opposite Meryl Streep in the fashion film.

Contestant Rosé asked Hathaway if there were any roles she had to "fight tooth and nail for" to which she jokingly responded, "How much time do you have?"

"I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada," she revealed. "But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."

20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the role because of her success in The Notebook and Mean Girls, but she repeatedly turned it down.

"I'm not going to make movies just to make movies," McAdams told Elle magazine in 2007 of her decision. "I have to be passionate about it. And at the same time, I can get very distracted when I'm working, and I like to get back to my life a lot."

Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the part.

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Hathaway would later tell Variety how hard she had to work to get the role.

"I had to be patient," she told the outlet in 2016. "I wasn't the first choice."

The actress added that she traced the words "hire me" in the sand of a zen garden plant of an executive after their meeting was over to catch their attention.

Hathaway then recalled the moment she found out she landed the role.

"I was putting on a shirt," she said. "I had some buddies over. I remember running out in my living room, half dressed, screaming — I got The Devil Wears Prada! I got The Devil Wears Prada!"