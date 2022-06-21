Anne Hathaway says expected Roe v. Wade decision 'makes me really angry'

Anne Hathaway says the expected end of Roe v. Wade makes her "angry."

The Oscar winner was asked 20 questions by friends and fans for a story in Interview magazine, including one from her Princess Diaries co-star Julie Andrews about what ticks her off, as someone who's known for being even-keeled.

"Currently, what makes me really angry is that I can look at a newspaper and on the front page, see that there are plans in place to overturn Roe v. Wade next to an article about how there’s a baby formula shortage, which has reduced the availability of baby formula by 43 percent," the WeCrashed star, 39, replied.

"What makes me angry," she continued, "is the people that are cheering for the overturning of Roe v. Wade will not have a conversation about that point in the future when those two stories intersect. And the people who have been working so hard to overturn Roe v. Wade, have done so without making any effort at creating a more fair, just, and equitable society, and affordable, by the way, in which to have children."

Hathaway, who has two children with husband Adam Shulman, ended by saying, "I'm not someone who likes shaming people, but like I said, I’m angry."

Hathaway was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 after spending years advocating for women and girls around the globe. Her efforts have been around advancing gender equality, including advocating for affordable childcare services and shared parental leave. She also was an advocate for Nike Foundation, raising awareness against child marriage. She narrated the CNN documentary Girl Rising about the power of female education.

In 2019, Hathaway made headlines after she slammed Alabama's anti-abortion law and called out "the complicity of the white women who made this awful moment possible."

In early May, a leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico showed that the Supreme Court is expected to end Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling granting federal protection to abortion rights. The country has been waiting for the opinion as the end of the term nears. When exactly the decision will come is not yet clear. It wasn't included in Tuesday's opinions. More opinions will be issued Thursday.

Meanwhile, the baby formula shortage continues, and formula continues to be flown in from overseas. Last week, Abbott, the country's dominant manufacturer, shut down its Michigan plant for a second time. On Tuesday, the organic formula company Bobbie announced it was creating a "MotherBoard" with celebrities including Ashley Graham and Laura Dern in the hopes of modernizing the infant formula industry in the wake of the critical shortage.