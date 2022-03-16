Anne Hathaway reveals that she went on a raw vegan diet to prepare for her latest role
Anne Hathaway adopted a raw vegan diet to get into character for her latest role in the upcoming AppleTV+ series WeCrashed. To imitate the lifestyle of Rebekah Neumann, the wife of WeWork founder Adam Neumann, Hathaway became a raw vegan, meaning she cut out all foods of animal origin and only ate foods that were raw or cooked at temperatures below 40-48°C. "I became a raw vegan," the Academy Award winner, 39, revealed during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, explaining that "Rebekah is a very passionate vegan."