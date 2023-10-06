Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Rebecca Miller discuss their quirky rom-com, ‘She Came to Me’

Actresses Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei are joined by director Rebecca Miller to talk with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy about their New York-based romantic comedy featuring a love triangle with Peter Dinklage as an operatic composer with writer’s block.

Video Transcript

KEVIN POLOWY: Rebecca, what can you say about the origins of this story? Was this a solution in any way to writer's block then writing about writer's block?

- I'm suffering from a temporary blockage at the moment.

REBECCA MILLER: No, but it was a memory of having had it, which was like a near death experience, to be honest. And something that I don't recommend. And so yeah, I definitely used a lot of my memories, my sort of sense memories of having terrible writer's block.

KEVIN POLOWY: Anne, what did this film give you the opportunity to do or explore that you had never done on a project before?

ANNE HATHAWAY: Act with Marisa Tomei, which was a very, very, very high if not at the top of my bucket list. The fact that I got to do it in a Rebecca Miller movie, next level.

KEVIN POLOWY: I could see that. Yeah. Marisa, same question for you. Pressure's on. What did this present to you that you've never done before on screen?

MARISA TOMEI: I mean, the obvious, of course, driving the boat. And getting to be with Anne. And I guess there was-- I've done a bunch of New York films, but this was like the real thing. Really being in Red Hook and shooting in that in Sunnies. And there was a level of New York-ness. And really being with Rebecca was the thing that was-- I'd been admiring her for years and going like, I could have done that part. I think--

KEVIN POLOWY: We've got to talk about the force who is Peter Dinklage. He's so good in this, as we're so accustomed to by this point. Marisa and Anne, I think that it's both of your first times working with him. Like was there anything that you guys were surprised to learn about him throughout this process?

ANNE HATHAWAY: It was such a joy. I saw Peter in a production of "Richard the III" at the public theater at some point during the 2000s. And it was before "Game of Thrones" and all of that.

And I was just-- and "Living in Oblivion" is one of my favorite films, like absolute forever top 10 list. So like the idea of working with Peter was pretty huge to me. So I was just really excited to find out that he's just the most glorious actor. That he does listen. That he's a really fun person to spend time with. And so like I did feel like I made a friend who I could also make art with, which is like so, so ideal.

And it was really fun because we-- our particular-- normally when you're in a love story, you're with someone. And if you're the counterpoint to the romantic love story, you're usually a nightmare. Like that's usually the way that it's framed. But in this case, Patricia and Steven, they're not in a nightmare. They're just not in a passionate romance. And so he and I talked about how do we communicate a relationship that's really fine?

- I was thinking tonight could be a good night for sex night possibly.

- Oh. It's an interesting idea.

ANNE HATHAWAY: And that you would-- that no sane person would ever leave, but doesn't necessarily have that life-affirming, amazing, passionate, sensual, tempestuous thing. And so we developed something that we called anti-chemistry. And it was the idea of two people who just are awkward around each other while also being very kind to each other. And hopefully it worked.