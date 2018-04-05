Anne Hathaway Gives Body Shamers a Heads Up That She's Gaining Weight for a Movie Role

You heard it from Anne Hathaway first!

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share a message to her haters, revealing that she is gaining weight for a movie role.

Hathaway, who has never been shy about calling out body shamers, wanted to give folks a heads up, before anyone started criticizing her image. "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," the 35-year-old actress captioned a video of her lifting free weights at the gym. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx."

"PS -- I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said [no]," she added. "Continued peace xx."

Back in January 2016, when she was pregnant with her first child, son Jonathan, now 2, Hathaway shared a pic of herself in a red bikini to Instagram after spotting paparazzi taking photos of her on the beach.

"So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed," she wrote at the time, confirming the news that she was expecting. "I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :)."

