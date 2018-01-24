Anne Hathaway's live-action Barbie movie delayed two years by Sony

Sony is putting Barbie back on the shelf for a while.

The planned live-action film starring Anne Hathaway as the iconic Mattel character was scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 8 but has now been postponed to May 8, 2020, the studio announced Tuesday.

Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones (Fun Mom Dinner) is slated to direct the project, which has long been in development at Sony and previously had Amy Schumer in the lead role.

Sony also set new dates for a few other upcoming films. Slender Man, a horror film based on a creepy internet meme, has been pushed back three months to Aug. 24; The Girl in the Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, has been moved back three weeks to Nov. 9; and Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s Holmes and Watson has been bumped back six weeks to Dec. 21.

Meanwhile, films getting a release date for the first time are the studio’s Superfly reboot, set for June 15, and an untitled animated project produced by The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, which will open Feb. 7, 2020. Lastly, Sony has removed the thriller Cadaver from its current release schedule.