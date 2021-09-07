AnnaSophia Robb Is Engaged to Boyfriend Trevor Paul: 'Best Friend for Life'

AnnaSophia Robb with fiance Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb/instagram

AnnaSophia Robb is engaged!

The Dr. Death actress, 27, is set to wed boyfriend Trevor Jonathan Paul, she announced in a sweet Instagram post Tuesday.

"I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!" she captioned a series of photos, including one of her and Paul smiling ear to ear as she held up her hand. "YAHHHHOOOOOOO!"

"He's my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch," she added. "I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

Robb also celebrated the exciting news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Best friend for LIFE!" atop a photo of the pair.

RELATED GALLERY: The Celebrity Engagements of 2021

AnnaSophia Robb engaged

AnnaSophia Robb/ instagram

Friends and fans congratulated the happy couple in the comments of Robb's post, with Chloë Sevigny writing, "Yay!!!! Congrats!!!"

Queer Eye's Tan France wrote, "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you," and Robb's Little Fires Everywhere costar Lexi Underwood added, "Congratulations!!"

Amy Harris, who was an executive producer on The Carrie Diaries, starring Robb, wrote, "So happy for you two!!! Love the joy that is all over that beautiful face of yours!!"

Paul himself, meanwhile, commented a simple orange emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robb has been mostly private about her relationship with her now-fiancé, though he has made a few previous appearances on her Instagram page, always accompanied by a caption including an orange emoji.

On Valentine's Day this year, she shared an F. Scott Fitzgerald quote alongside an artsy photo of what appeared to be her and Paul's shadows.

Story continues

"'You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known— and even that is an understatement.' F. Scott Fitzgerald," Robb wrote. "Thank you for being my Valentine."

The year prior, she called Paul her "favorite human" in a loving birthday tribute.

"Thank you for your kindness, humor, thoughtfulness, joyful nature, and unconditional love," she continued. "Youz a special one, I bet the angels are celebrating you today too."