‘Annabelle: Creation’ Star Grace Fulton Joins DC’s ‘Shazam!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grace Fulton is in negotiations to join New Line’s DC superhero film “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levi, sources tell Variety.

The film follows a boy named Billy Batson who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word “Shazam!” The name is an acronym of the ancient gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury, who Batson derives his heroic attributes from when in adult form.

Fulton will play one of Batson’s friends. The Wrap also reports that Mark Strong is in talks for the role of the villain.

David F. Sandberg is directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. “Annabelle: Creation’s” Peter Safran will produce. The project will mark a reunion for Sandberg, Safran, and Fulton, who worked together on “Annabelle: Creation,” which has grossed over $300 million worldwide.

“Shazam!” will be the next DC Cinematic Universe movie to begin shooting, ahead of “Flashpoint,” the Joss Whedon-directed “Batgirl,” and the “Suicide Squad” sequel, which Gavin O’Connor just came aboard to helm. DC and Warner Bros. are also currently developing a standalone film about Black Adam, Shazam’s arch nemesis. Dwayne Johnson is attached to play Black Adam in that pic.

Fulton had mainly worked in the TV world previously, appearing in recurring roles on ABC’s “Revenge” and MTV’s “Awkward” before breaking out this past summer in “Annabelle: Creation.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Mainstay Entertaiment.

