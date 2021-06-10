Anna Paquin Says Hugh Jackman was 'Put Through the Wringer' Making X-Men : He 'Never Complained'

Anna Paquin is giving her former costar Hugh Jackman all the praise for his difficult work in the X-Men series.

The 38-year-old New Zealand actress joined SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on Wednesday and talked about her close relationship with Jackman, 52, giving the actor props for some of the brutal stunts and conditions he worked through while filming the X-Men movies.

"Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him," Paquin told Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham. "He is still a lovely, gracious human being."

Paquin played Maria/Rogue in X-Men, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand opposite Jackman's Logan/Wolverine between 2000 to 2006.

"He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained," she said. "It's minus 40 [degrees] and he's being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person."

The two seemed to have gotten close on set, with Paquin recalling one instance when her and The Greatest Showman actor's friendship reached a new level.

"I did, at one point while we were doing the truck stuff in the very beginning, he had his claws out but he's also supposed to be smoking a cigar, so I did have to pick the cigar out of his teeth because he couldn't do it with his claws without causing personal damage. But what are friends for?" Paquin laughed.