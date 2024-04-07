Anna Paquin Responded To Fans' Concern Amid Her Undisclosed Health Condition

Anna Paquin is "extraordinarily touched" by the fans' support.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Last week, Anna made her first red carpet appearance in two years for the premiere of A Bit Light in New York City, and folks immediately noticed her use of a cane.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The movie, which first debuted in 2022, was wide-released on Friday. It's based on a play by the same name and stars Anna as a person recovering from alcoholism named Ella, who moves back in with her father. The film was directed by her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed Anna previously in the film Parting Glass, and the series True Blood, and Flack.

Anna and Stephen have been married since 2010 and welcomed twins Charlie and Poppy in 2012. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

At the premiere, Anna alluded to People that since 2022, an undisclosed health condition led her to have some mobility and speech difficulties. "It hasn't been easy," she said.

A source told ET that her "undisclosed illness" had caused the "mobility issues and required her to use a cane for assistance." The source also said that she will hopefully make a full recovery. Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images

Since then, Anna has recognized the support, and the people's concern moves her. According to ET, during a recent edition of "Spilling the E-Tea," Anna said, "I am extraordinarily touched and moved by people showing that they care and being interested and kind about it."

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"At some point, I will probably elaborate on my own platform in my own words. I'm just really grateful for the support."

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

For now, Anna has chosen to limit the details of her health and is focusing on the premiere of A Bit of Light, which also features Ray Winstone, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Luca Hogan, and Youssef Kerkour.

Quiver Distribution

A Bit of Light is now available in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms.