Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Have Twins After Super Private Pregnancy
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are first-time parents — she gave birth to twins over the weekend … TMZ has learned, but the real miracle is … no one had a clue she was pregnant!
Sources in Miami tell us Anna had a boy and a girl Saturday in Miami, and their names are Nicholas and Lucy. The only thing overshadowing the blessed occasion is the fact they kept this whole thing a secret for 9 months.
Fact is … Anna’s been way out of the spotlight for more than a year now. The last photo we can find of the 36-year-old in public is this shot on a boat in Miami … from November 2016.
This is definitely their M.O. — the couple’s always been super private.
They’ve been together since 2001, and although there have been marriage rumors for years — fueled by a HUGE rock on her hand — neither’s ever confirmed it.
Congrats to the fam … and welcome to MILF-dom, Anna!
More from TMZ:
- Iggy Azalea Blasts Nick Young After Accidental Dinner Reunion
- Celebs get lit for the holidaze
- Rob Lowe Fights Santa Barbara Wildfires, Feeds Firefighters
1.5k