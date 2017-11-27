Anna Kendrick To Front Chris Morris Comedy For See Saw Films & Film4

Anna Kendrick and Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks are set to star in the latest directorial effort from Four Lions helmer Chris Morris.

I hear that the long-awaited but secretive project was filmed in the Dominican Republic during the summer. It is understood that the untitled film, which would be Morris’ second feature as director, is being produced by The King’s Speech producer See Saw Films and U.S producer Archer Gray Productions, which has been behind films including Annette Bening’s 20th Century Women and Ian McKellen and Laura Linney’s Mr Holmes. It is being partly financed by Film 4.

Pitch Perfect star Kendrick, who was pictured in an FBI uniform on the film’s set, most recently starred in the features Table 19 and The Accountant. She next appears in Pitch Perfect 3, A Simple Favor and Noelle. She is joined in the Morris film by Brooks; Kayvan Novak, who starred in Four Lions; Comedy Bang! Bang’s James Adomian; True Blood’s Denis O’Hare; Bones’ Pej Vahdat; American Gods’ Mousa Kraish; and newcomer Marchant Davis.

Morris, who is represented by PBJ Management, most recently directed four episodes of HBO’s Veep and starred in Richard Ayoade’s The Double. UK comedy site Chortle first reported the casting news.

