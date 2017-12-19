Anna Kendrick escapes hotel fire before 'Tonight Show' appearance

Anna Kendrick fled to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after escaping from her 11th-story hotel room during a fire. Prior to her appearance on the show, she was forced to evacuate The Whitby Hotel with only the clothes on her back.

She said, “I was in my room. I was like, ‘I’m on the 11th floor and I smelled smoke.’ And then the fire alarm went off. So I was like, ‘Well, normally I would ignore this, but I also smell smoke.'”

Kendrick wanted to grab her clothes, but she said, “I didn’t want to be that guy that, like, grabs all the stuff and then dies because then you’re a jerk. And you’re dead.”

Because Kendrick had nowhere else to go, she headed to The Tonight Show studio wearing her track pants and a beanie.

She didn’t have a change of clothes, so she ended up wearing her track pants when they taped a performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Watch clips and full episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon free on Yahoo View.

Watch as Darlene Love and Anna Kendrick sing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”:





