Anna Faris Says It 'Felt Liberating' to Pose Nude in Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Anna Faris is baring it all for her first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

For Super Bowl LVII, the actress is teaming up with Avocados From Mexico for an otherworldly ad. In the exclusive teaser above, fans can catch a glimpse of Faris stepping into the Garden of Eden as Eve. The brand officially describes the commercial as "a story as old as time, how one magical avocado could change the world as we know it."

The task required Faris to go au naturel. And while that might be daunting for some, she ultimately enjoyed embracing it.

"When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they're just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like," Faris, 46, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I felt really proud that I'm kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it."

Faris says she was able to "find security in the massive amount of hair" she had to wear for the shoot.

"There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I'm just accepting this is just rad. We're just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious," she continues. "They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together."

She adds: "It felt liberating — for the first time in my life I was like, 'maybe I could be a part of a nudist colony if I take all the hair with me.'"

For the Unqualified podcast host, it is "unbelievably thrilling" to take part in this project. But what makes this opportunity all the more exciting is that it's a brand she's actually passionate about.

"To be able to promote a product that I love so much, who doesn't love Avocados From Mexico?" she says. "I'm really grateful."

Because this opportunity felt so "enormous" to her, Faris — who has had to keep the gig a secret prior to now — did everything in her power to make it happen. She, therefore, had to lie to her parents about what she was actually doing.

"My parents think that I'm writing a horror movie, which I'm not," she explains. "This is how little they know about the industry. I told them that I needed to location scout in Mexico City. So I needed to be gone for a few days, and they bought it. It was fun. It's like, 'Yeah, can you take care of the kids? I got to go location scout for the horror movie that I'm not writing.'"

Avocados From Mexico is as equally excited about this partnership as Faris is.

"Like Avocados From Mexico, Anna made everything better," Alvaro Luque, President & CEO of Avocados From Mexico, says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was a perfect fit for our Eve character – her energy and comedic timing brought the good times to the production. And like us, she loves avocados!"

Luque adds: "We're proud of how the ad turned out and excited to bring the goodness to gameday again this year."

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.