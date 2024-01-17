Anna Faris Boards Andrew Niccol Pic ‘I, Object’ As Melanie Lynskey Departs Due To Scheduling Conflicts

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Faris (Mom) has joined the cast of I, Object, the newest feature from Oscar-nominated Gattaca filmmaker Andrew Niccol, first announced during last year’s Cannes Film Festival. She takes over the role of Melanie Lynskey, who departed due to scheduling conflicts.

Faris is now part of an ensemble that includes Karl Urban, Thomasin McKenzie, and Jemaine Clement, as previously announced.

A live-action/animation hybrid, I, Object centers on Tom, a 10-year-old grieving the loss of his father. Unable to relate to the people in his life, Tom takes refuge in the everyday objects around him. Pop can lids, suitcases and untold numbers of everyday objects reveal their true faces and speak to him, helping him on his healing journey.

Niccol directs from his own script. The project is a co-production between Canada (Good Question Media) and New Zealand (Southern Light Films). The Exchange introduced the pic to buyers at Cannes, with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group handling domestic rights.

Faris is best known on the film side for roles in the Scary Movie franchise and such comedic features as The Dictator, Overboard, Observe and Report and Just Friends, along with such prestige pictures as Brokeback Mountain and Lost in Translation. She starred opposite Allison Janney on the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom and will next be seen opposite Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman and others in My Spy: The Eternal City, Amazon’s follow-up to the action comedy My Spy, which it picked up from STXfilms amidst the Covid pandemic and watched become one of the major unexpected successes of 2020.

The actress is represented by CAA and Robert Offer at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

