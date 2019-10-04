Anna Duggar's Relative, 22, Dies in a Car Crash: 'She Is in Heaven Today'

The Duggar family have experienced yet another tragedy.

On Monday, David and Priscilla Waller revealed that David’s 22-year-old sister Rebecca Waller died in a car crash.

Priscilla is the sister of Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna.

“With heavy hearts, we received a phone call today that David’s youngest sister, Rebecca went home to heaven, October 2, at around 8:30 a.m.,” David and Priscilla shared on their joint Instagram account.

“The twenty-two years of life that God gave us with her seem short, but in light of eternity all of our lives are short,” the couple continued.

“The most important thing is a relationship with Jesus Christ that Rebecca evidenced by the fruit of her life. She is in heaven today, not because she was a good person, but because she trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior.”

David and Priscilla shared that Rebecca died almost instantly, writing, “The instant her car was struck, she passed from earth to heaven and is in the presence of the Lord.”

The couple shared more about Rebecca’s short life on their blog, explaining she was “full of life, packing every minute with meaningful activity.”

Before her death, Rebecca worked for UPS.

“Her day typically started in the very early hours of the morning. It was just a few weeks ago that our little family got to tour the facility where she worked and hear her coworkers tell of her diligent work ethic, can-do attitude and yet her gentle kindness that she demonstrated towards them,” David and Priscilla wrote alongside a series of photos of Rebecca and their family.

Rebecca’s death comes just a few months after Josh’s grandmother Mary Duggar died on June 9.

The Counting On family matriarch died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool, Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. She was 78.

“Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned,” Morris told PEOPLE. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”

In July, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth suffered a miscarriage.

The TLC star, 21, revealed the news on her and her husband Austin Forsyth‘s joint Instagram account, sharing a somber black-and-white photo, which shows the couple resting on a hospital bed.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” Joy-Anna wrote.

Joy-Anna explained that she and Austin, 25, learned of the miscarriage when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

“It was a baby girl,” she revealed.

Joy-Anna shared that she and her husband had already picked out a name for their baby girl — Annabell Elise.

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”