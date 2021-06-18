Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pretty in pink...and just 60 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

Noise-canceling wireless headphones started out purely as an aviation item more than 30 years ago when Bose invented the very first headset. Today they’re everywhere — and they’re accessible for everyday folks like you and me. But there’s a lot of competition on the market, which leads to some pretty competitive pricing.

Take the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4, Beats Solo Pro and Apple AirPods Max, for instance. They’re leading the game, but they’re not exactly cheap—prices come close to $550 for just one pair. But you don’t have to break the bank to get incredible audio quality, powerful noise-canceling technology, a long battery life and a sleek, ergonomic design.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Wireless Headphones are a stellar noise-canceling pair that checks all the boxes — and they're on sale in pink and blue for an all-time low price: just $60 with the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Did we mention their 4.6 out of five-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews? Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these wireless headphones. Here’s why.

Sounds great, looks great

The Anker Soundcore Life Q2 Hybrid headphones turn out robust audio for an incredibly immersive experience. Amazon shoppers say the sound is “crisp and clear,” while bass is “clean and punchy.”

Reviewers also appreciate the active noise-canceling feature when working from home. “Active noise-canceling is a godsend for working in an office or at home next to a busy street. My wife says to mention that the headphones, when ANC (active noise-canceling) is on, are ‘wife-conversation proof.’ And they do significantly limit the volume of conversations around.”

We have to say: These wireless headphones also look fantastic. They’re sleek but not overly designed, and sharp yet understated. The cans are very pleasing to the eyes, and the subtle Rose Gold finish doesn’t hurt.

Escape to your own world with these Anker beauties. (Photo: Amazon)

Long-lasting battery life and multiple device pairing

With up to a whopping 60 hours of playback, you can go nearly three full days on a charge. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Wireless Headphones even have fast charging, if you need quick juice in a pinch. Plug these babies in for just five minutes and get up to four hours of listening time. Now that’s fast!

They can even connect to two separate devices, so you don’t have to constantly fiddle with menu settings to switch from laptop-to-phone or phone-to-tablet. Two devices, already paired!

“Excellent battery life, very good noise canceling, great audio and microphone quality, connects to two devices seamlessly. Far better performance than expected at this price point,” shared a five-star reviewer.

Make no mistake: These are the crème de la crème of wallet-friendly wireless headphones. In fact, some Amazon shoppers say they rival Bose.

“Better sounding than $300 headphones...,” reports a five-star reviewer. “...To my amazement, the Soundcore headphones actually sounded better than the Bose.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

