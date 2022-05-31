The most popular over-ear headphones at Amazon are suddenly a steal at $54
Noise-canceling wireless headphones started out as a luxury item 40 years ago when Bose released the very first set. Today they’re commonplace for everyday folks like you and me since the abundance of options leads to some pretty competitive pricing.
Take the Bose 700. They’re leading the game, but they’re not exactly cheap, at $379 (and that's on sale) for just one pair. But hear this: you don’t have to break the bank to get incredible audio quality, powerful noise-canceling technology, a long battery life and a sleek, ergonomic design. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Wireless Headphones are down to just $54 right now!
This wallet-friendly, high-tech pumps out robust audio. And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Sounds great, looks great
People can’t get enough of the Anker headphones — they've got a 4.5 out of five-star rating from more than 26,000 reviewers! Shoppers describe the immersive listening experience as “sharp, crisp, loud, and very clear” while bass is “deep and rumbling.”
And the active noise-canceling is a hit. “I have been incredibly pleased with the quality of the headphones,” writes a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is really powerful, for even the loudest of background noises. A godsend.”
We have to say that these wireless headphones also look fantastic. They’re sleek, but not overly designed, and sharp, yet understated. Their matte black finish just seals the deal.
Long-lasting battery life
With up to 40 hours of playback, you can go all day (and then some) without being connected to an outlet. And if you need quick juice in a pinch, just plug them in for five minutes to get up to four hours of listening pleasure.
“The battery life is amazing on these. I have had them for a week with daily usage and no charges yet,” shares an Amazon shopper. “Overall, I am very satisfied. If you are in the market for a good quality set of noise-canceling headphones you will not be disappointed with these.”
“The sound, the weight, the build quality and the style are all something to appreciate from this pair of headphones. If you are looking for an expensive sounding pair of headphones for a small price look no further,” adds another five-star reviewer.
Make no mistake about them: These are the crème de la crème of wallet-friendly wireless headphones. Grab 'em on sale!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
