Anitta Taps Måneskin's Damiano David for 'Sexy,' Steamy 'Mil Veces' Music Video — Watch!

"Mil Veces" is Anitta's latest release off her highly anticipated forthcoming album 'Funk Generation'

Anitta and Måneskin frontman Damiano David are bringing the heat!

The Brazilian singer released her latest track "Mil Veces," which translates to a thousand times, on Friday with an accompany music video featuring David.

In the music video, directed by Jackson Tisi, Anitta, 30, and David, 24, put on a steamy performance as they play a couple in a tumultuous relationship.

"This video is really sexy! Sexy, dynamic, and it has a beautiful aesthetic… working with Damiano, who is endearing and has become a true friend, was incredible. I loved the end result and hope everyone likes it," the "Envolver" singer said in a press release.

Anitta/YouTube Damiano David and Anitta

"Mil Veces," which is the latest release from Anitta's forthcoming album Funk Generation, is about the ups and downs of a relationship as she sings, "We've gone through this a thousand times."

"This is an incredible song! I love the attractive pop notes of its lyrics, which talk about a relationship that wasn't meant to last but continues on and on experiencing ups and downs," she added. "It is crazy… it’s a relationship dynamic that many people have already experienced. I think 'Mil Veces' will relate to many people."

"Mil Veces" follows the release of A Favela Love Story, which earned the 2023 VMA for best Latin for "Funk Rave."

At the award show earlier this year, Anitta gave fans a preview of her upcoming album as she took the stage to perform a medley of hits, including the unreleased song "Grip."

The star has been on a hot streak this year. In February, she opened up to PEOPLE about her first-ever Grammy nomination, for best new artist.

Anitta/YouTube Anitta

"I'm so happy. I've said it a lot because it means a lot," Anitta said at the time. "It's been half a century. Fifty years that Brazil is not here in a main category. So, for me, we're making history. My whole country is watching in Brazil, waiting for this. I'm really happy. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest."

"I hope with my presence here I can open room for more artists from Brazil to come here, so we don't have to wait for 50 years," she added. "I'm really happy and it's a really long journey."

Meanwhile, Måneskin is currently traveling around the world in their RUSH! World Tour.



